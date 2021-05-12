Annual Inflation in Germany in April Up to 2% - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Consumer prices in Germany in April, on an annual basis, accelerated in growth to 2% from 1.7% in March.

According to a press release from the country's Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, prices rose by 0.7% on a monthly basis after rising by 0.5% in March.

Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal said they expected an annual inflation at the level of preliminary estimates of 2% and at - 0.7% monthly.

According to EU standards (harmonized consumer price index), consumer prices in Germany increased by 2.1% in April, on an annualized basis, and on a monthly basis by 0.5%. The figures were also in line with the analysts' forecasts.

Destatis publishes monthly inflation data with subsequent updates.