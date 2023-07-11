Open Menu

Annual Inflation In Germany In June Accelerates To 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Annual Inflation in Germany in June Accelerates to 6.4% From 6.1% - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Annual inflation in Germany accelerated from 6.1% in May to 6.4% in June, following a three-month slowdown, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in June, as forecast, with food accounting for the biggest increase.

"The rate of inflation therefore increased slightly again after slowing for three months in a row," President of Destatis Ruth Brand said.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure of inflation in the European Union, jumped by 0.

4% compared to May and amounted to 6.8% year-over-year. The HICP's final assessment coincided with the provisional assessment as well.

Germany, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow sparked disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow German European Union Germany May June From

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

5 minutes ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

47 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

1 hour ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

2 hours ago
Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business