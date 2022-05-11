Annual Inflation in Germany Reached Historical Record of 7.4% in April - Destatis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The annual inflation in Germany accelerated from 7.3% to 7.4% in April, hitting an all-time record, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Wednesday.

The final estimates by Destatis coincided with the preliminary data, published late last month.

The previous historic high was recorded last month, standing at 7.3%.