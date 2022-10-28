Annual Inflation in Germany Reaches Record 10.4% in October - Statistics

Inflation in Germany is expected to increase to a record high of 10.4% year-on-year in October, up from 10% in September, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Inflation in Germany is expected to increase to a record high of 10.4% year-on-year in October, up from 10% in September, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

The figures given by Destatis exceeds some expectations, with experts from the DailyFX finance portal forecasting a rate of 10.1%.

In October, consumer prices in Germany, according to preliminary estimates, increased by 0.9% over the previous month.

Consumer prices under EU standards (harmonized consumer price index), accelerated growth to 11.6% in October on the same month a year earlier and by 1.1% on September.

Energy prices rose by 43% in October year-on-year, following 43.9% in September, the agency reported.

Destatis will publish detailed information and final October inflation data in Germany on November 11.