Annual Inflation In Germany Slowed Down From 10% To 8.6% In December- Destatis Final Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Annual Inflation in Germany Slowed Down From 10% to 8.6% in December- Destatis Final Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Annual inflation in Germany slowed to 8.6% in December 2022 compared to 10% a month earlier, according to the final data released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

The final data on the inflation in December coincided with the initial estimate revealed in early January.

"In December 2022, the inflation rate, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at +8.6%. Although it slowed towards the end of the year, it remained at a high level," Destatis said.

