Annual Inflation In Germany Slowed From 10% To 8.6% In December - Preliminary Data

Published January 03, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Annual inflation in Germany slowed to 8.6% in December 2022 compared to 10% a month earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday

"The inflation rate in Germany is expected to be +8.6% in December 2022...

Due to the December immediate assistance, among other things, the inflation rate was significantly lower than in the previous months. It stood at +10.0% in November 2022 and at +10.4% in October," Destatis said.

The final data on the inflation in December 2022 is expected to be released on January 17, the office added.

