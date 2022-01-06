Annual Inflation in Germany Soar to 5.3% as of December, Highest Since 1992

Inflation in Germany as of December 2021 soared to 5.3% in annual terms, from 5.2% in November, in what are record figures since 1992, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Inflation in Germany as of December 2021 soared to 5.3% in annual terms, from 5.2% in November, in what are record figures since 1992, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany said on Thursday.

Annual inflation in Germany is at its highest since June 1992, when inflation reached 5.8%, according to the statistics office. On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Germany increased by 0.3% in December.

"Consumer price index, December 2021: +5.3% on the same month a year earlier (provisional), +0.

5% on the previous month (provisional), +3.1% on an annual average in 2021 compared with 2020 (provisional)," the statistical office said in a statement.

Consumer prices in Germany, according to European Union year-on-year standards (harmonized consumer price index), based on preliminary calculations, decelerated to 5.7% from 6% a month earlier, and within December the growth rate remained 0.3% as in November. The annual figure corresponded to forecasts, and monthly was expected at a level of 0.2%.