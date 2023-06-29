Annual Inflation in Germany Up to 6.4% in June From 6.1% in May - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Annual inflation in Germany is expected to accelerate to 6.4% in June from 6.1% the month before, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

"The inflation rate in Germany is expected to be +6.4% in June 2023. It is measured as the change in the consumer price index (CPI) compared with the same month a year earlier. In May 2023, the inflation rate was +6.1%," the office said in a statement.

Financial market news portal DailyFX said earlier in June, citing experts, that inflation in Germany would only increase to 6.3%.

In monthly terms, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in June, although analysts expected them to grow by 0.2%. For comparison, in May, consumer prices fell by 0.

1%.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, a measure of inflation in the European Union, increased by 0.4% compared to May and amounted to 6.8% in June year-over-year. Analysts forecast growth of only 0.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

Germany, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In addition, Germany has been decommissioning its nuclear power plants, which has also affected costs of production in the country.