UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Ghana Up To 50.3% In November, Highest In 21 Years - Statistics

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Annual Inflation in Ghana Up to 50.3% in November, Highest in 21 Years - Statistics

Annual inflation in Ghana reached 50.3% in November, the highest in 21 years, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Annual inflation in Ghana reached 50.3% in November, the highest in 21 years, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said on Wednesday.

"Year-on-year inflation rate for November 2022 was 50.3%... Month-on-month inflation between October and November 2022 was 8.6%," the press release said, adding that the annual inflation in October reached 37%.

According to the GSS, a spike in prices was mainly driven by housing, energy, transport, food and social services. The prices on housing, water, electricity and gas alone rose by 79.1% in annual terms in November.

Earlier in the week, the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana on a three-year extended credit facility worth $3 billion.

The program is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability in the country, preserving public debt sustainability, conducting financial reforms to lay the "foundation for strong and inclusive recovery."

The West African country has been facing one of the worst economic crises in decades, with Ghana's cedi Currency falling down by 40% against the US Dollar in 2022 alone. To tackle the crisis and curb rampant inflation, the government applied for IMF assistance in July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Electricity Water Dollar Ghana July October November Gas Government Agreement Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thurs ..

Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises to 8 - Po ..

Jersey Island Explosion Death Toll Rises to 8 - Police

1 minute ago
 Majority of Americans Support Restricting Hateful, ..

Majority of Americans Support Restricting Hateful, Inaccurate Social Media Posts ..

1 minute ago
 France without Rabiot, Upamecano for Morocco World ..

France without Rabiot, Upamecano for Morocco World Cup semi

1 minute ago
 US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments Du ..

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments During Washington Summit - White ..

15 minutes ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refine ..

US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refiners Slow Work After Big Winter ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.