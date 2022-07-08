Annual Inflation in Greece Hit 12.1% in June, Highest Since 1993 - Elstat

Inflation in Greece reached 12.1% year-on-year in June, which is the highest rate since November 1993, the Greek statistical service Elstat said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Inflation in Greece reached 12.1% year-on-year in June, which is the highest rate since November 1993, the Greek statistical service Elstat said on Friday.

Prices in Greece rose by 1.6% compared to May, the agency added.

The highest annual price increase was registered for energy resources, with natural gas prices rising by 117.7%, electricity - by 70.

4%, heating oil - by 65.1%, fuels and lubricants - by 45.6%, and solid fuels - by 8.2%.

In food products, oils and fats prices increased by 24.9%, meat rose by 14.9%, vegetables rose by 11.3%, fresh fruits increased by 9.3%, and bread and cereals grew 15.9%.

The agency added that prices of second-hand cars went up by 15.9% while prices for mobile telephone equipment decreased by 9.7%, and telephone services and books prices fell by 2.1%.