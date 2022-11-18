Annual Inflation In Japan Reaches 3.7% In October Breaking 2014 Record
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The consumer price index in Japan in October reached 3.7% in annual terms for the first time since spring of 2014, the Statistics Bureau of Japan said on Friday.
In September, the annual inflation stood at 3.0%.
The core consumer price index, which does not include volatile fresh food but incorporates energy, grew to 3.6% in annual terms in October, hitting a 40-year high.