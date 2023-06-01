Annual Inflation in Netherlands Hits 6.1% in May - Statistics Bureau

Annual inflation in the Netherlands rose to 6.1% in May, with prices for food, beverages and tobacco showing the highest year-over-year growth, Dutch governmental institution Statistics Netherlands said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Annual inflation in the Netherlands rose to 6.1% in May, with prices for food, beverages and tobacco showing the highest year-over-year growth, Dutch governmental institution Statistics Netherlands said on Thursday.

"An inflation rate of 6.1 percent in May 2023 means that prices of consumer products were on average 6.1 percent higher than in May 2022. The 6.1-percent inflation is therefore not on top of the 5.2-percent inflation of April," the bureau said in a fresh report.

Statistics Netherlands noted that although prices for food, beverages and tobacco had showed the highest year-over-year growth of 12.

8%, they had still risen less sharply in May than in April.

Non-energy industrial goods rose by 8.9% in May year-on-year, while energy prices fell by 18%, the report read.

Earlier in May, the Dutch central bank said inflation in the country was still worrying.

The Netherlands, along with other EU countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.