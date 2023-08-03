Open Menu

Annual Inflation In OECD Area Down To 5.7% In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Annual inflation in OECD area down to 5.7% in June

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The annual inflation rate in the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) declined to 5.7% in June, from 6.5% in May.

In a statement on Thursday, the organization said that all countries but Germany and Japan saw a decline in inflation.

The number of OECD countries that posted double-digit inflation figures decreased to five in June versus nine from May.

The statement said: "Energy inflation in the OECD continued downwards in June, reaching minus 9.6% after minus 5.2% in May.

"It was negative in 27 OECD countries, still it remained above 10% in Hungary, Colombia and the Czech Republic."food inflation in the OECD region continued to slow, to 10.1% in June from 10.9% in May. It remained above 10% in 26 OECD countries.

Year-on-year inflation in the G-7 fell to 3.9% in June 2023 from 4.6% in May, while it dropped to 5.5% both in the euro area and the G-20.

