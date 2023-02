Annual Inflation in Russia Slowed Down to 11.36% on Feb 20 - Economic Development Ministry

Inflation in Russia in annual terms slowed to 11.36% on February 20 from 11.61% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms slowed to 11.36% on February 20 from 11.61% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From February 14-20, 2023, (Russia's) inflation slowed down to 0.06%, in annual terms - to 11.36%," the ministry said.