Annual Inflation in Russia Slows Down to 12.35% - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The consumer price index in Russia has decreased to 12.35% in annual terms as of December 19, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

"Over a week from December 13 to December 19, 2022, the inflation has amounted to 0.02%. In annual terms, the price growth has slowed down to 12.35% year-to-year (12.65% year-to-year a week earlier)," the ministry said in its report "On the current price situation."

According to the ministry's forecast, the inflation in Russia will reach 12.4% this year. The head of the ministry, Maxim Reshetnikov, said that the inflation might be even lower, in the gap of 12-12.4%, at the end of the year.

The Russian Statistics Service, in turn, stated earlier in the day that prices of industry manufacturers in November had dropped by 1.

9% compared to November 2021. In comparison with the previous month, the index had decreased by 0.4%.

Besides, the department has presented data on wage arrears for November. Total wage arrears have grown by 145.3 million rubles ($2 million), i.e. 16.4%, and reached over a billion rubles as of December 1. Around 650 million rubles (63%) of the total sum have been accumulated this year, 114 million (11%) - last year, 271 million (26%) - in 2020 and the previous years.

According to the statistics service, less than 1% of workers in the observed companies have experienced wage arrears by December 1.