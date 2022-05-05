UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Turkey Accelerated To 69.97% In April - Turkstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated up to 69.97% last month compared to 61.14% in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday.

"Inflation in Turkey accelerated in annual terms in April to 69.97%. The increase amounted to 7.25%" the agency said.

Over the last year, the Turkish Currency suffered a sharp fall, losing over 50% of its value with $1 equating to 18.4 lira in late December 2021, compared to to 7.4 lira in January 2021.

However, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statements about measures to counteract the volatility of the Turkish currency, lira gained some of its value back at the end of 2021.

