Annual Inflation In Turkey In June Hits Record Low Of 38.21% In Last 18 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Turkey's annual inflation slowed down to 38.21% in June, hitting the lowest in last 18 months, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

In May, the annual inflation amounted to 39.59%, with the highest increase in prices registered in the segment of hotels, cafes and restaurants, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat).

