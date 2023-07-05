Annual Inflation in Turkey in June Hits Record Low of 38.21% in Last 18 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Turkey's annual inflation slowed down to 38.21% in June, hitting the lowest in last 18 months, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

In May, the annual inflation amounted to 39.59%, with the highest increase in prices registered in the segment of hotels, cafes and restaurants, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat).