Annual Inflation in UK Drops to 10.5% in December 2022 - Office for National Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The year-to-year inflation rate in the United Kingdom slowed down to 10.5% in December 2022 from 10.7% a month earlier, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

The consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) was 9.2% in annual terms, down from 9.3% a month earlier. The monthly inflation grew by 0.4% in December, after a 0.5% growth in November.

According to the statistics agency, lower prices for transport, clothing and footwear and leisure services were the main contributors for the slowdown of inflation rates.

On the other hand, growing prices in restaurants and hotels, as well as food and drinks prevented the inflation from further decrease.

Inflation began to rise worldwide in mid-2021 due to many factors, including aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Millions of households across the UK were affected by the unfavorable economic situation.

In December 2022, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% per annum. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.