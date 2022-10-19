UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In UK Increases To 10.1% In September - Statistics Office

Published October 19, 2022

Annual Inflation in UK Increases to 10.1% in September - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Annual inflation in the United Kingdom in September accelerated to 10.1% from 9.9% a month earlier, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

In July, annual inflation had already reached 10.1%. This figure is the highest in the country's history since February 1982, when the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) showed an increase of 10.2%.

"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and returning to July's recent high," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, in September, consumer prices rose by 0.

5%, as they did in August.

"The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.8% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 8.6% in August and returning to July's recent high," the agency added.

Rising food prices were the biggest contributor to both CPI and CPIH during the August-September period, the statement said, adding that continued declines in motor fuel prices partially offset the increase.

Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected annual inflation in the UK at 10%, and monthly - at 0.4%.

