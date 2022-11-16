Annual Inflation in UK Rises to 11.1%, Almost Breaks 1981 Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) in the United Kingdom in October reached 11.1% in annual terms, compared to 10.1% in September, according to the data-sheet of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Wednesday.

The inflation rates have almost broken the record of 1981, when growth of consumer prices reached 11.2%.

On a monthly basis, inflation grew by 2.

0% in October 2022, compared to a 1.1% rise a year earlier.

Besides, the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) increased by 9.6% in twelve months period to October, while the index reached 8.8% in September. In October, prices rose by 1.6% after a 0.9% growth in the previous month.

The major driver for the inflation growth were food prices, while transportation costs, including automotive fuel and second-hand car prices, were curbing the price surge.