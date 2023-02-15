Annual Inflation in UK Slows Down to 10.1% in January - Office for National Statistics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The annual inflation in the United Kingdom in January slowed down to 10.1% from 10.5% in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

In January, the consumer prices index decreased by 0.6%.

Experts of the DailyFX portal predicted that year-over-year inflation in the country would amount to 10.3% in this period, while monthly decrease should have reached 0.4%

Additionally, the consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) was 8.8% in annual terms, down from 9.2% the month prior. In January, the CPIH fell by 0.4%.

In general, lower prices for transport, as well as at restaurants and hotels were the main contributors for the slowdown of inflation rates, according to the statistics agency, while growing prices for cigarettes and alcohol prevented the inflation from further decrease.

Inflation began to rise worldwide in mid-2021 due to a combination of factors including restrictions and disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Millions of households across the UK were affected by the unfavorable economic situation.

In early February, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 4% per annum. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.