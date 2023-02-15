UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In UK Slows Down To 10.1% In January - Office For National Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Annual Inflation in UK Slows Down to 10.1% in January - Office for National Statistics

The annual inflation in the United Kingdom in January slowed down to 10.1% from 10.5% in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The annual inflation in the United Kingdom in January slowed down to 10.1% from 10.5% in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

In January, the consumer prices index decreased by 0.6%.

Experts of the DailyFX portal predicted that year-over-year inflation in the country would amount to 10.3% in this period, while monthly decrease should have reached 0.4%

Additionally, the consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) was 8.8% in annual terms, down from 9.2% the month prior. In January, the CPIH fell by 0.4%.

In general, lower prices for transport, as well as at restaurants and hotels were the main contributors for the slowdown of inflation rates, according to the statistics agency, while growing prices for cigarettes and alcohol prevented the inflation from further decrease.

Inflation began to rise worldwide in mid-2021 due to a combination of factors including restrictions and disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Millions of households across the UK were affected by the unfavorable economic situation.

In early February, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 4% per annum. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Bank United Kingdom January February From Million Housing

Recent Stories

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

5 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

12 minutes ago
 Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT ou ..

Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT outage

10 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Posit ..

EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Positions in Strategic Companies - ..

8 minutes ago
 Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord ..

Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord Stream Blasts Report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.