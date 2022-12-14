Annual Inflation in UK Slows Down to 10.7% in November From Record 11.1% - ONS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The annual inflation in the United Kingdom slowed down to 10.7% in November year-on-year, compared to the record 11.1% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

"The Consumer prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.7% in the 12 months to November 2022, down from 11.1% in October," the ONS said in a statement.