Annual Inflation in UK Slows Down to 8.7% in April - Office for National Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The annual inflation in the United Kingdom in April slowed down to 8.7% from 10.1% in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

"The Consumer prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023, down from 10.1% in March; on a monthly basis, CPI rose by 1.2% in April 2023, compared with a rise of 2.5% in April 2022," the ONS said in a statement.