- Annual Inflation Rate in Germany Hits Record 7.4% in April - Federal Statistic Bureau
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated from 7.3% in March to 7.4% this month, hitting an all-time record, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday, citing preliminary estimates.
The previous historic high was recorded last month, standing at 7.3%.