UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation Rate In Germany Hits Record 7.4% In April - Federal Statistic Bureau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Annual Inflation Rate in Germany Hits Record 7.4% in April - Federal Statistic Bureau

Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated from 7.3% in March to 7.4% this month, hitting an all-time record, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday, citing preliminary estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Germany's annual inflation rate accelerated from 7.3% in March to 7.4% this month, hitting an all-time record, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday, citing preliminary estimates.

The previous historic high was recorded last month, standing at 7.3%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany March From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

4 minutes ago
 Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, ..

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

13 minutes ago
 Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan ..

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

24 minutes ago
 Greece Cancels Confidence-Building Talks With Turk ..

Greece Cancels Confidence-Building Talks With Turkey Over Airspace Violations

21 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in U ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

22 seconds ago
 PMLN leader slams former PM over broken promises

PMLN leader slams former PM over broken promises

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.