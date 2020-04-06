Annual Inflation Rate in Russia Rises to 2.5% in March - Federal Statistics Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia's annual inflation rate rose to 2.5 percent in March, up 0.2 percent from a month ago, after inflation for the month was reported at 0.6 percent, the country's Federal Statistics Service reported on Monday.

"In March 2020, compared with February 2020, the consumer price index was 100.

6 percent," the agency stated.

Increases in consumer prices greater than 0.7 percent were reported in 31 of Russia's territories in March. The largest growth was recorded in Dagestan, where consumer prices grew by 1.8 percent.

In the capital city of Moscow, prices grew by 0.3 percent. In St. Petersburg, an 0.8 percent growth in consumer prices was observed, the agency reported.