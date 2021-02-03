Annual World Economic Forum Meeting in Singapore Postponed Until August 17-20 - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, which will take place in Singapore this year instead of traditional Alpine resort Davos, has been postponed until August 17-20 from the end of May, the organizers announced Wednesday.

"The World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will convene on 17-20 August," Adrian Monck, Managing Director for Public Engagement of WEF, said in a statement.

"The Special Annual Meeting 2021 was scheduled for 25-28 May. Although the World Economic Forum and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic," the statement reads.