Another makeshift hospital under construction in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds.

Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the metropolis.

The NECC has eight exhibition halls and covers a total construction area of 1.47 million square meters. The facade of its building draws inspiration from an auspicious four-leaf clover and has hosted four editions of the China International Import Expo.

Shanghai reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.