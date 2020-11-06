UrduPoint.com
Another Oil Spill Detected In Russian Far Eastern Port - Regional Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

Another Oil Spill Detected in Russian Far Eastern Port - Regional Lawmaker

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Another oil spill has been detected near the Russian Far Eastern port city of Nakhodka, member of regional parliament Dmitry Novikov wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, on October 22, images were circulated on a Telegram channel appearing to show the presence of oil in coastal water near Nakhodka's port and shipyard. The relevant agencies initiated an investigation and cleaned the contaminated spots.

"Another oil spill has been observed in the basin of the bay of Nakhodka. This case has been reported by Artem Trembovlev, an environmental activist from Nakhodka. The scale of the oil spill, judging by the photographs, is really concerning," Novikov wrote.

The lawmaker added that he already informed the regional nature ministry and environmental prosecutor's office on the incident to allow these bodies to establish the perpetrators as soon as possible.

