Another Russian Oil Tanker Arrives In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:56 PM

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

The latest reports say that the vessel named "Clyde Noble" is transporting 55,000 metric tonnes of crude oil.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Karachi witnessed the arrival of an oil tanker carrying the second shipment of Russian crude, the latest reports said on Tuesday.

The vessel named "Clyde Noble" is transporting 55,000 metric tonnes of crude oil. Unloading operations will commence once the birthing plan is finalized.

The vessel is currently situated at the outer lounge area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Port Trust.

Earlier this month, Pakistan successfully extracted Russian oil at the Karachi port, marking the arrival of the first ship carrying the commodity.

The ship carried 45,142 metric tons of crude oil and was anchored at berth OP2 before the cyclone hit.

Experts believed that the introduction of shipping services between Pakistan and Russia would revolutionize trade relations, presenting significant business prospects and the potential to elevate bilateral trade up to US$20 billion.

