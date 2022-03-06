UrduPoint.com

ANTH Awarded ISO Certification

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ANTH awarded ISO certification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has been awarded Certificate by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) from the United Kingdom(UK).

According to press statement issued by the hospital management, ANTH is the first state-of-the-art 500-bed multi-specialty hospital of its kind to have received ISO certification (ISO 9001:2005).

This prestigious certificate is awarded based on a quality paradigm that centers around excellence in services delivery, patient and staff safety measures, effective leadership and standardization in organizational processes, as well as continuous and steady improvements in terms of quality, safety and overall management.

Commenting on the ISO certification, Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of the Hospital, expressed that this splendid achievement was another proof that indeed ANTH is the leading hospital in the area and the certification shows our commitment to, and relentless pursuit of, quality patient care at affordable rates – the traits that make us unique and the first hospital in our category to achieve ISO certification.

He said, ANTH has served over 1 million patient interactions at very affordable charges and further said that the hospital's decision to obtain ISO certification was yet another manifestation of the hospital and Islamabad Medical & Dental College's commitment to offer full transparency and provide superior quality services to the patients, partners, students, employees and their families.

Hospital Executive Director Col (R) Dr. Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi told said ISO has brought about a significant reduction in medical errors, patient waiting times, test results and infection rates.

This international certification is a testament to the hospital's high quality of medical data, and lab, radiology and clinical results.

Dr. Areej Nyazi, Director ANTH said that ANTH's decision would help the hospital in delivering more value and innovation, creating ideal partnerships with each stakeholder and enabling its staff to anticipate, understand and fulfill each patient's needs.

Prof. Dr. Sadaf Khalid, Head of Quality Assurance at ANTH, said that ISO 9001:2015 Certification was central for enabling the hospital to ensure quality systems and improvement of our service delivery along with better patient satisfaction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Superior United Kingdom 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

12 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

13 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

13 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>