ANTH awarded ISO certification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has been awarded Certificate by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) from the United Kingdom(UK).

According to press statement issued by the hospital management, ANTH is the first state-of-the-art 500-bed multi-specialty hospital of its kind to have received ISO certification (ISO 9001:2005).

This prestigious certificate is awarded based on a quality paradigm that centers around excellence in services delivery, patient and staff safety measures, effective leadership and standardization in organizational processes, as well as continuous and steady improvements in terms of quality, safety and overall management.

Commenting on the ISO certification, Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of the Hospital, expressed that this splendid achievement was another proof that indeed ANTH is the leading hospital in the area and the certification shows our commitment to, and relentless pursuit of, quality patient care at affordable rates – the traits that make us unique and the first hospital in our category to achieve ISO certification.

He said, ANTH has served over 1 million patient interactions at very affordable charges and further said that the hospital's decision to obtain ISO certification was yet another manifestation of the hospital and Islamabad Medical & Dental College's commitment to offer full transparency and provide superior quality services to the patients, partners, students, employees and their families.

Hospital Executive Director Col (R) Dr. Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi told said ISO has brought about a significant reduction in medical errors, patient waiting times, test results and infection rates.

This international certification is a testament to the hospital's high quality of medical data, and lab, radiology and clinical results.

Dr. Areej Nyazi, Director ANTH said that ANTH's decision would help the hospital in delivering more value and innovation, creating ideal partnerships with each stakeholder and enabling its staff to anticipate, understand and fulfill each patient's needs.

Prof. Dr. Sadaf Khalid, Head of Quality Assurance at ANTH, said that ISO 9001:2015 Certification was central for enabling the hospital to ensure quality systems and improvement of our service delivery along with better patient satisfaction.