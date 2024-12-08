Anti-encroachment drive under way in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The district administration has intensified anti-encroachment drive in the city markets to remove encroachments and restore original beauty of the city areas in addition to facilitate the passersby at maximum extent.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah has supervised a grand anti-encroachment operation targeting unauthorized structures in the city area including Clock Tower Chowk, its adjacent bazaars and surrounding roads.

Deputy Chief Officer/Municipal Officer Regulation Azmat Firdous also accompanied him during the operation.

The municipal committee team removed encroachments from Regal Road and other areas, confiscating goods of the shopkeepers who had exceeded their allotted space.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC City said that the District Administration and Municipal Corporation were actively working daily to free the city from the grip of encroachment mafias.

“Using heavy machinery, we are removing permanent encroachments from eight bazaars and main roads of the city in addition to confiscating various items from the encroached sites irretrievably”, he added.