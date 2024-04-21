Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Launched In The City, Material Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Municipal Cooperation Faisalabad has launched an anti-encroachment operation in the city and confiscated material of the shopkeepers from encroached sites.

Chief Officer Municipal Cooperation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operation in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars including regal road.

The corporation staff filled 3 trucks with confiscated material in addition to removing all kinds of encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Offer Municipal Corporation said that anti-encroachment operation would continue with full swing and strict action would be taken against encroachers and land grabbers and natural beauty of the city could be restored soon.

He also held a meeting with traders and ensured them for resolving their genuine problems on top priority basis.

More Stories From Business