Anti-encroachment Operation Launched In The City, Material Confiscated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Municipal Cooperation Faisalabad has launched an anti-encroachment operation in the city and confiscated material of the shopkeepers from encroached sites.
Chief Officer Municipal Cooperation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operation in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars including regal road.
The corporation staff filled 3 trucks with confiscated material in addition to removing all kinds of encroachments.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Offer Municipal Corporation said that anti-encroachment operation would continue with full swing and strict action would be taken against encroachers and land grabbers and natural beauty of the city could be restored soon.
He also held a meeting with traders and ensured them for resolving their genuine problems on top priority basis.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Business
-
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders beefing up security for Chinese nationals2 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in 5-day Canton Fair China4 hours ago
-
PHEC offers expertise to Kyrgyzstan to modernize education system4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister condemns martyrdom of two Customs officials in DIKhan4 hours ago
-
Polling for by-elections on NA-44 ends peacefully in DI Khan5 hours ago
-
China-Pak JV introduces advanced harvester machine for canola crops6 hours ago
-
FDA removes encroachments from Madina Town8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 202413 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 202414 hours ago
-
Finance Minister address concerns of rating agencies on external side23 hours ago