Anti-Government Activists Attack Israel's Economy Minister In Tel Aviv - Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and his entourage were attacked by a group of anti-government activists on their way from a restaurant to their car in central Tel Aviv, the minister's office said Thursday.

"Several troublemakers attacked the minister's guards and police officers while trying to get to him and hurt him. The minister's guards and police officers defended him with their bodies, after which the demonstrators also attacked the police officers," the office said.

According to Israeli broadcaster Arutz Sheva, one of the police officers who defended the minister was injured and hospitalized.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that two attackers have been detained.

Israeli broadcaster CH12 reported earlier on Thursday that 200,000 Israelis gathered in front of the parliament building in central Jerusalem in support of the government's judicial reform.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Barkat thanked the demonstrators on social media for their "incredible support."

The judicial reform, proposed by Netanyahu's government in January, will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.

Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel's history. Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.

