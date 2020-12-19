UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Lockdown Business Protest In Ukrainian Capital Leaves 70 People Injured - NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Anti-Lockdown Business Protest in Ukrainian Capital Leaves 70 People Injured - NGO

Seventy people have sustained injuries of varying severity as a protest of entrepreneurs in Kiev against the coronavirus-related lockdown grew into clashes with the police, Sergey Dorotich, the head of the Union for Entrepreneurship Protection public organization, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Seventy people have sustained injuries of varying severity as a protest of entrepreneurs in Kiev against the coronavirus-related lockdown grew into clashes with the police, Sergey Dorotich, the head of the Union for Entrepreneurship Protection public organization, said on Saturday.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs took to the streets this past Tuesday to protest against the government's decision to impose a coronavirus-related lockdown from January 8-24 and extend the nationwide state of emergency until February 28. They tried to install a tent near the government buildings in downtown Kiev, but were prevented from doing so by the police and the national guard. Clashes ensued. The police said 40 officers had sustained injuries.

"With regard to the 40 law enforcement officers it is a joke. Those were 40 law enforcement officers who wore bullet-proof vests and helmets, arrived in police vans and were equipped with batons and handcuffs.

We have 70 people injured. One woman had her eye beaten out, she will remain disabled. She underwent surgery, as her retina was damaged and her jaw and nose were broken in three spots. We have 70 people with injuries of various nature," Dorotich told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

The state of emergency and the nationwide Ukrainian quarantine, with restrictions relatively looser than a lockdown, were supposed to expire at the end of December.

The lockdown announcement came on December 9. The Ukrainian government ordered for a closure of all schools and other educational institutions, markets, entertainment businesses and cultural sites. food businesses will be allowed to work for takeaway orders only. All mass public events will be banned until January 24. Only stores trading essential goods and services, as well as kindergartens, will continue to work through the restrictions.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs continue to protest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Kiev January February December Women Market All From Government

Recent Stories

India trying to divert world attention from atroci ..

2 minutes ago

Palijo laments PPP for bringing service delivery i ..

2 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

16 minutes ago

Armed Man in Georgian Capital Threatening to Deton ..

16 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

25 minutes ago

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single c ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.