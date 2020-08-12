UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-locust Operation Carried Out In Balochistan, Sindh Provinces:NLCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Anti-locust operation carried out in Balochistan, Sindh provinces:NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operation have been carried out over 70 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan Province and 557 hectares of District Tharparkar Sindh.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and restricted the pest spread to only two districts.

According to details released by National Locust Control Centre on Wednesday, anti locust survey and cotrol operations were in progress with the presence of locust in only two districts.

In last 24 hours 254,600 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation carried out in 70 hectares of District Lasbella and of 557 hectares of dTharparkar of Sind.

In last 6 months control operation had carried out in 1,106,700 hectares area of land.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Army Agriculture Progress Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

34 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

34 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

34 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

49 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.