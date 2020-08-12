Anti-locust operation carried out in Balochistan, Sindh provinces:NLCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operation have been carried out over 70 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan Province and 557 hectares of District Tharparkar Sindh.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and restricted the pest spread to only two districts.

According to details released by National Locust Control Centre on Wednesday, anti locust survey and cotrol operations were in progress with the presence of locust in only two districts.

In last 24 hours 254,600 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation carried out in 70 hectares of District Lasbella and of 557 hectares of dTharparkar of Sind.

In last 6 months control operation had carried out in 1,106,700 hectares area of land.