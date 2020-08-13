Anti locust operation carried out in Tharparkar, Lasbella: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research,Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said that Anti-locust operation was carried out in Tharparkar and Lasbella.

He was chairing the meeting of National Locusts Controle Centre (NLCC) where NLCC Coordinator Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz was also present, said a press release issued here.

Till now 49598500 Hectares (HA) have been surveyed and 1106600 HA have been treated.

Trenching is done in Tharparkar for bio-compost with a view to promoting organic farming in the country.

The pilot testing of the project is carried out in Thar, and if 10 per cent of population in the area becomes active, the ministry of national food security and research expects a force of 222,000 people in local community to combat the attack of desert locusts.