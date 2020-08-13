UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Locust Operation Carried Out In Tharparkar, Lasbella: Syed Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Anti locust operation carried out in Tharparkar, Lasbella: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research,Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said that Anti-locust operation was carried out in Tharparkar and Lasbella.

He was chairing the meeting of National Locusts Controle Centre (NLCC) where NLCC Coordinator Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz was also present, said a press release issued here.

Till now 49598500 Hectares (HA) have been surveyed and 1106600 HA have been treated.

Trenching is done in Tharparkar for bio-compost with a view to promoting organic farming in the country.

The pilot testing of the project is carried out in Thar, and if 10 per cent of population in the area becomes active, the ministry of national food security and research expects a force of 222,000 people in local community to combat the attack of desert locusts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Thar Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

11 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

26 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

41 minutes ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.