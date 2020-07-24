Anti-locust operation completed over 26.26 million acres:NLCC

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday was informed that so far locust control operation was carried out over 62.26 million acres across the locust swarm effected areas of the country.

The minister chaired a meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC).Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz,Coordinator NLCC also co chaired the meeting, said a press release.

It was informed that so far 85.448671 square kilometers approximately 110.09 million acres have been surveyed, where as controlled operation was carried out over 10,775 square kilometers approximately 62.26 million acres.

In last 24 hours 210,625 acres were surveyed in Balochistan province and control operation was carried out on 193 acres in 4 districts (Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Ziarat and Awaran) on the presence of locusts.

So far 70.3 crore acres have been surveyed and 1,159,960 acres have been operated across the province.

In Sindh province, 94708 acres were surveyed and 3403 acres were operated in last 24 hours on the presence of locusts in 2 districts (Tharparkar and Umerkot).

Three pilots have been trained in Sukkar and an agreement with R&D Engineering Company,Karachi has been signed for micron sprayers.

About 25 etymologists have been inducted besides, 12 drones have been handed over by Chinese government to Pakistani embassy in China.

FAO gave locust forecast and as per the forecast,Pakistan, control operations are in progress against hopper groups and bands in the Nagarparkar area of southeast Sindh near the Indian border. Groups of adults are maturing in Tharparkar and Cholistan deserts where laying is expected in areas that have already received monsoon rains.

This will cause a further increase in locust numbers as hatching and hopper band formation occur in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the occasion,Syed Fakhar Imam said that Federal and provincial governments were making coordinated effort to eliminate locusts from the country.

