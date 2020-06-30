Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.259 million acres : NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations had carried out in 9,089 square kilometers approximately 2.259 million acres across 41 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

More than 972 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 41 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Monday .

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 90.24 million acres have been surveyed.

In Punjab Province, about 219,527 acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,351 people and 338 vehicles took part in this exercise.

Sofar, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 20.75 million acres and operation completed over 848,317 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 101,735 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in 08 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 6,380 acres.

More then 97 vehicles and 627 peoples participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 10.97 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 131,613acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 212,339acres surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 04 districts including DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, where as anti-locust operation carried out over an area of 551 acres.

The operation was carried out with the help of 907 people and 115 vehicles.

So far 10.38 million acres area has been surveyed and 153,857 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 375,981 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Quetta and others.

More than 1,308 people and more than 120 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 30.14 million acres area has been surveyed and 1,125,463million acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.