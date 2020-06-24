Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.185 million acres : NLCC

The anti-locust operations have been carried out on 8,393.53 square kilometers approximately 2.185 million acres across 38 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and save agriculture land from its harmful impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations have been carried out on 8,393.53 square kilometers approximately 2.185 million acres across 38 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

More than 988 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 38 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Wednesday.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducted a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 80.85 million acres have been surveyed.

In Punjab Province, about 254,123 acres had been surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,318 people and 330 vehicles took part in this exercise.

So far, under anti-locust drive, the survey was completed over an area of 20.56 million acres and operation completed over 845,470 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province the survey was conducted over 94,997 acres, whereas the locust presence was confirmed in 15 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 1,927 acres.

More then 24 vehicles and 627 peoples participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 10.91 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 110,061acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 211,967acres were surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 05 districts including DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak,whereas anti-locust operation was carried out over an area of 1,752 acres. The operation was carried out with the help of 922 people and 119 vehicles.

So far 10.25 million acres area has been surveyed and 149,976 acres area had been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 365,555 hectare had been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Quetta and others.

More than 1,308 people and more than 120 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 20.92 million acres area had been surveyed and 1.080 million acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods were also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.