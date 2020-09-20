UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-locust Operation On, No Pest In KP, Punjab : NLCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Anti-locust operation on, no pest in KP, Punjab : NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Sunday carried out anti-pest operation over 330 hectares of District Lasbella of Baluchistan in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 192,801 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However locust is presented in only one district each of Balochistan (lasbella) and Tharparkar Sindh.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in full progress as NLCC surveyed 192,801 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 320 hectares of District Lasbella In last 6 months, control operation were carried out over 1,130,729 hectares areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Progress Tharparkar Sunday From

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

31 minutes ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

46 minutes ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.