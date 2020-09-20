Anti-locust operation on, no pest in KP, Punjab : NLCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Sunday carried out anti-pest operation over 330 hectares of District Lasbella of Baluchistan in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 192,801 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However locust is presented in only one district each of Balochistan (lasbella) and Tharparkar Sindh.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in full progress as NLCC surveyed 192,801 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 320 hectares of District Lasbella In last 6 months, control operation were carried out over 1,130,729 hectares areas.