Anti-locust Operation Remains Continue On August 14

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Anti-locust operation remains continue on August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint teams formed to combat locust attacks across the effected areas in the country continued their fight against the pest on August 14 with an resolve to ensure national food safety and security.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat.

According the details released by National Locusts Control Center on Friday, anti locust survey and control operations were in progress even on Independence Day, which was showing commitment of all concern departments to complete eradication of pest from the country.

Due to hard work and coordinated efforts of all these departments, the presence of locust minimized as its presence was recorded only in two districts.

During last 24 hours about 245,880 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 620 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

Moreover, aerial control operation with the help of Beaver Aircraft has been carried out over 400 hectares in Islamkot of district Tharparkar.

In last 6 months , control operation has been carried out on 1,108,990 hectares of land.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Agriculture Progress Independence Tharparkar August All From

