Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Former caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar along with S.M. Tanveer, former provincial minister and Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) and Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman FPCCI visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

The distinguished guests was warmly received by SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq, alongside members from the business community of Sialkot.

In his address, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq commended Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar for his dedicated efforts during his tenure to steer Pakistan through challenging economic conditions. Highlighting Sialkot as a hub of SMEs, he emphasized the sector’s significant contributions to the national economy through exports. However, he also raised critical concerns faced by the industry, including excessive taxation, high electricity costs, provincial Infrastructure Cess, delays in tax refunds, and the withdrawal of the Final Tax Regime (FTR).

Ikram-ul-Haq urged the former prime minister to advocate for these pressing issues through the FPCCI’s Economic Policy Business Development Think Tank initiative, which aims to address key challenges and support sustainable industrial growth.

Speaking on the occasion, S.M. Tanveer lauded Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s contributions and emphasized the importance of addressing Sialkot’s industrial concerns. He noted that the Think Tank, under the FPCCI platform, is developing a “Charter of Economy” and assured that input from SCCI would be incorporated to identify and resolve obstacles hindering industrial growth.

In his response, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, former caretaker prime minister expressed his commitment to advocating for the business community’s concerns at relevant forums. Recognizing Sialkot’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic landscape, he acknowledged the SME sector as a cornerstone for economic revival. He emphasized the need for government support in skills development and enabling policies to encourage growth.

The former caretaker prime minister assured that recommendations for reforms, generated through the FPCCI’s Think Tank initiative, would be shared with the government to enhance ease of doing business and provide relief to the business community from burdensome taxes.