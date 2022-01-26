Any Sanctions Against Russia Would Affect German Economy - German Economy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Any possible sanctions against Russia would affect the German economy, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Any possible sanctions against Russia would affect the German economy, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

"The situation on the border of eastern Ukraine is dangerous and tense. Therefore, I don't want to speculate about 'what would happen if.

' German Foreign Minister (Annalena) Baerbock and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz said that all (measures) were being considered if it comes to that. But this is only a preface. The German government is making every effort, doing everything in its power to prevent it from coming to this. If sanctions are introduced, then there are none of them that would not affect, among other things, the German economy," Habeck said at a briefing in Berlin, answering a question about possible sanctions against Russia.