UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANZ Bottom-line Profits Down After 'challenging' Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:26 PM

ANZ bottom-line profits down after 'challenging' year

Australia's ANZ announced a drop in bottom-line profits Thursday following misconduct charges and lower interest rates in what the bank said was a "challenging" 12 months

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Australia's ANZ announced a drop in bottom-line profits Thursday following misconduct charges and lower interest rates in what the bank said was a "challenging" 12 months.

Statutory profit after tax was down seven percent to Aus$5.95 billion ($4.1 billion) in the full year to September 30, the bank said.

Cash profits stayed steady at Aus$6.47 billion over the same period.

"This has been a challenging year of slow economic growth, increased competition, regulatory change and global uncertainty," ANZ CEO Shayne Elliot said.

ANZ, along with Australia's other main banks, is still counting the costs of a scathing royal commission into the industry that unearthed widespread misconduct, including mortgage fraud and unethical financial and life insurance advice.

The bank said it had returned more than Aus$100 million to affected customers this financial year.

Record low interest rates around the world had also hit margins, said ANZ, which has about $110 billion in deposits worldwide.

"We've seen this trend to much lower interest rates everywhere in the world and now including here in Australia -- that has an impact on bank profitability," Elliot added.

Elliot said the bank had invested in simplifying operations in order to confront the challenges.

"We significantly reduced the cost and risk of operating the bank even though strong headwinds impacted the sector," he said.

"Investment was at record levels and we are a far stronger bank as a result of the progress made this year."The bank announced a full year dividend of 80c per share.

ANZ was trading down 3.6 percent to $26.65 just after 2pm (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Bank Progress Same September Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

One-Window Ehsaas for social protection, livelihoo ..

39 seconds ago

Interior Minister condoles loss of lives in a fire ..

40 seconds ago

Tezgaam train inferno: death toll rises to 65

42 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Prince Saud Al Faisal In ..

15 minutes ago

UN Secretary General shares message on World Citie ..

12 minutes ago

Third deadly quake in weeks hits south Philippines ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.