Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Began to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) In addition to delivering gas via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary, Russian gas giant Gazprom began deliveries along this route to Croatia from October 1, the company said.

"Today, supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary and Croatia have begun via a new route through the TurkStream gas pipeline and further through the national gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary," Gazprom said in a statement.