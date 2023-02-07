An apartment block of a five-story residential building collapsed due to explosion of household gas in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) An apartment block of a five-story residential building collapsed due to explosion of household gas in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik.

"The block a five-story residential building collapsed," the spokesperson said.

The preliminary cause of the incident is an explosion of household gas. Information about the victims is being clarified, there may be people under the rubble.