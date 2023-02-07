UrduPoint.com

Apartment Block Collapses Due To Gas Explosion In Russia's Tula Region

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) An apartment block of a five-story residential building collapsed due to explosion of household gas in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik.

"The block a five-story residential building collapsed," the spokesperson said.

The preliminary cause of the incident is an explosion of household gas. Information about the victims is being clarified, there may be people under the rubble.

