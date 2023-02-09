NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) An apartment block of a five-story building has collapsed in the Russian region of Novosibirsk due to a gas explosion, Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov said on Thursday.

"As a result of a gas explosion, an apartment block of a five-story building on Lineinaya Street in the Zayeltsovsky district collapsed," the governor said on Telegram, adding that he instructed the relevant bodies to organize the rescue operation and provide medical assistance to those injured.

The governor said that at least one person has died and another four have been injured in the accident.