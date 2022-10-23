UrduPoint.com

APAT For Consensus National Policy To Get Rid Of Debts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

APAT for consensus national policy to get rid of debts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Central President Ashraf Bhatti has said that an agreed national policy for debt relief and economic development was inevitable.

Talking to a representative delegation of businessmen here Sunday, he said that getting rid of external debt and increasing country's economic resources was inevitable and for this purpose, collective efforts and wisdom, as shown by all the institutions for exclusion from FATF's gray list, was need of the hour.

Pakistan's exclusion from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was definitely a great achievement, he said and asserted that same formula should also be adopted for getting rid of foreign debt and for the development of national economy and people's prosperity.

Ashraf Bhatti said business community had an important role in the country's economy therefore the trade bodies must be consulted in the economic policy formulation process. He suggested the government to ensure an enabling and business friendly environment so as to flourish economy speedily and give an end to poverty through employment generation.

He assured that business community would extend all possible cooperation to the government by playing its due role for betterment of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Same Anjuman Sunday Financial Action Task Force All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.