APBUMA Calls For Permitting Cotton, Yarn Import From Turkey, India, Uzbekistan

Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:56 PM

APBUMA calls for permitting cotton, yarn import from Turkey, India, Uzbekistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturer Association (ABPUMA) appealed government to permit cotton import and yarn from India, Uzbekistan and Turkey through land routes in wake of raw material shortage.

Ex-Chairman APBUMA, Syed Asim Shah, while briefing media on Tuesday said that value added garments and home textile exporters were facing the shortage of cotton yarn which was basic raw material.

Flanked by Vice Chairman, Ghalib Haider Qureshi and Executive body member, Tariq Sajid, Shah informed that the association's chairman, Arif Ehsan Malik had written a letter to the Advisor to PM on Commerce & investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on October 08 in this connection.

Cotton yarn prices have increased approximately 40 to 70 per cent for different yarn counts 20/s and 30/s etc , he said and regretted that even at these exorbitant rates it was unavailable.

The situation has compelled the exports not to take new orders which will divert these orders from Pakistan to other regional countries, APBUMA Chairman apprehended.

Additionally, high sea freight rates and shortage of containers have added to the miseries of the exporters by multiplying deliveries time from 45 to 90 days, Shah disclosed.

He requested the govt to support garments and home textile exporters about growing crises of unavailability of containers and vessels on war footings.

In view of existing scenario, it is important to explore and use of shortest possible routes to import cotton and yarn and possible land routes are from India, Uzbekistan and Turkey, he stated and added that estimated time for ECO freight time to travel from Islamabad to Turkey is ten days.

Similarly, it takes about 3 days for transportation by road from Pakistan to Turkey while 2 days for Uzbekistan from our country, he explained.

The textile sector contributes to more than 60 pc share in the total national exports and earns the highest foreign exchange, Mr Shah maintained.

He suggested that import of cotton and yearn should be allowed from India at par with medicines which is already permitted from Wagha border land route.

Duty free import should also be granted from Uzbekistan and Turkey through roads and railways to achieve cotton production target of Rs10.5 million bales, APBUMA chairman concluded.

More Stories From Business

