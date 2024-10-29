APBUMA Demands Disbursement Of Refund Claims
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:38 PM
All Pakistan Bedsheet & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded immediate disbursement of refund claims and said that textile sector is experiencing crucial situation and it may face collapse if the refunds are not released
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) All Pakistan Bedsheet & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded immediate disbursement of refund claims and said that textile sector is experiencing crucial situation and it may face collapse if the refunds are not released.
In a statement on Tuesday, Central Chairman APBUMA Imran Mehmood Sheikh said that the textile exporters have grave concern over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of outstanding refunds under various categories.
He said that the exporters are still awaiting rightful refunds, which placed immense financial strain on businesses and adversely impacted the growth potential of the textile export sector.
He said that textile exporters, being one of the most compliant sectors in the country, have continued to fulfill their tax obligations and contributed significantly to Pakistan's economy.
However, the excessive delay in refunds -spanning across Sales Tax, Duty Drawbacks, Income Tax, DLTL/DDT, TUF & Mark-up subsidy - has created an acute liquidity crunch. This lack of liquidity hinders business operations, stifles growth, and adds a heavy financial burden due to the accumulation of interest costs.
He appealed to the government to immediately expedite the refund process across all categories. This would allow the exporters to regain financial stability, improve liquidity, and accelerate the momentum needed to achieve double-digit growth in the exports, he added.
Recent Stories
13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause ..
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU
3 boilers sealed, owners fined
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration
More Stories From Business
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..57 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar57 minutes ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment57 minutes ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points44 minutes ago
-
Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms govt's commitment to inclusive development for all Pakistani3 hours ago
-
Most global stock markets rise with eyes on megatech results14 minutes ago
-
ADB approves $500 mln loan to support climate, disaster resilience in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
'FCCI to resolve problems of hajj tour operators'4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 6.18% in Q1 of FY202415 minutes ago